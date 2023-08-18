ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Alexandria City High School’s Executive Principal Alexander Duncan III sent an email to families during the final week of summer, warning of potential consequences for students who leave school without permission — especially if they go to the nearby Bradlee Shopping Center.

The shopping center has been dealing with issues, some of which stem from students skipping class and taking the half-mile walk from the King Street high school campus.

“Students will face disciplinary consequences by ACHS administration for intentionally missing class to patronize local shopping centers, and will also be held accountable for any behaviors when they are supposed to be in school,” Duncan’s email stated, ahead of Monday’s return to school.

In May 2022, 18-year-old Luis Mejia Hernandez was stabbed and killed during lunchtime, when students were captured on video in a brawl. His killer, 16-year-old Ryan Vega, was acquitted earlier this year.

Beyond that incident, Alexandria crime data shows that since the start of 2021, there have been 191 crimes reported in 164 different incidents in the 3600 block of King Street. They include 52 larceny offenses and 30 assault offenses. The data does not indicate the ages of the suspects.

One business owner at the shopping center, who did not want to be named, told DC News Now that when the students show up to their shops, there are “a lot of fights,” and “a lot of disrespect.”

“It’s been a really nice summer without having them here,” the business owner said.

Wilfred Lopez, who owns a shoe repair shop, said not all of the students cause trouble, but smoking is an issue, as are students running through the parking lot.

He said he supports the principal’s message, which includes a note that the Alexandria Police Department will increase its presence to help against truancy.

“It is important that there is some kind of better control as to how many kids are actually in class when they’re supposed to be,” Lopez said.