ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — In a 5-0 vote, with two commissioners absent, the Alexandria Planning Commission voted to ease zoning restrictions that could have impacted the process by which abortion clinics and services could open in the city.

According to the measure, the city’s Zoning Ordinance would update definitions of “health profession office” and “medical care facility” to include abortion services. Therefore, by-right approval of abortion services would not be contingent on a staff determination and therefore less open to appeals, city staff wrote.

The vote comes less than a year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and Alexandria’s City Council responded by directing staff to look into ways to support abortion access in the city — including by ensuring abortion services providers would be permitted by-right in commercial and mixed-use zones.

“What we can do is work within the powers that we have as a city body,” Councilmember Kirk McPike said at that June 2022 meeting.

Emily Eckert, a commissioner on the city’s Commission for Women, spoke at the Planning Commission meeting in favor of the proposal.

Then, speaking with DC News Now, she explained why she personally felt the vote was important.

“It’s really important for cities to reflect their values and then take actionable steps that reflect their values,” she said.

Eckert added that she believes this measure would help Alexandria be “a safe space for a lot of people,” including those outside city or state lines.

Anti-abortion organizations, including the Family Foundation, have previously supported measures that restrict abortion access through local zoning ordinances. None of the handful of members of the public who spoke at the Planning Commission meeting was opposed to the measure.

A public hearing is expected later this month.