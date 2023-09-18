ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The City of Alexandria is cracking down on unsafe driving near schools, debuting speed cameras in three school zones on Monday.

When the zones’ indicator lights are flashing, drivers must adhere to a 15 mph speed limit. Drivers who speed may be issued a $100 fine.

The cameras are located at Francis Hammond Middle School, George Washington Middle School, John Adams Elementary School and Ferdinand T. Day Elementary School.

The city warned drivers of the change through messaging on road signs between Aug. 21 and Sept. 15.

The cameras are met with mixed reactions from neighbors. Michael Quint has lived off of Seminary Rd. near Francis Hammon Middle School since the 1960s.

“It’s pretty dangerous sometimes on Seminary Road. People drive very very fast along there, and it’s not safe for students walking across,” he said.

It’s a walk he took himself years ago as a student, which he says has become more treacherous as more people use the corridor to commute to D.C.

“It just takes one car not to be paying attention to hit somebody,” he said.

Other neighbors said the enforcement is too extreme. Eugene Myotha takes a daily walk by the school. He said they might cause extra congestion during rush hour. However, he sees a lot of people speeding in the area.

“I don’t like it,” he said. “But certainly, people will be much more nervous driving this way.”

The cameras will be on between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. as well as 2:45 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. Possible violations will be reviewed by a police officer and citations will be issued once a violation is certified.