ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — An Alexandria man is making spirits bright this holiday season, decorating his home with around 250,000 lights, dozens of nutcrackers and tons of blow-up displays.

Kurt Farmer said some of the decorations at his home on Fairview Drive got their start four decades ago, when his father first started decking out the house with wild displays.

“This all kind of started when I was about ten years old, about 40 years ago. My father started with some red lights that I still have here on display, and it just kind of grew every year after that,” said Farmer.

Just about every inch of Farmer’s front yard is covered in Christmas decorations, except for a few pathways for people to pass through and get a closer glimpse.

“I get to sit in my chair and watch kids from the ages of 3 to 80 walk down my driveway and really experience something magical,” said Farmer.

He started building this year’s display on Sept. 22, putting in about 400 hours of work since.

He says it costs between $400 and $500 per night to keep the lights on, but generous donations over the last few years have completely covered the cost.

Farmer says he rotates new pieces in and out each year, with about 80 percent of his decorations on display right now.

His favorite piece of decor: a flying Santa Claus and his reindeer that stretch over his yard toward the house.

“That reindeer and the Santa has been flying on that rope into the house for 45 years now. So as my sister says, it’s not Christmas unless Santa is flying into the house,” said Farmer.

About 2,300 people came through his display on Thursday night. He said he tries to count each person who comes through on a clicker, while he also manages traffic control along his suburban street.

Farmer said his neighbors have been nothing but supportive over the years, and he couldn’t pull it off without their help.

Eight years ago, the lights almost went out. Farmer fell 15 feet from his roof while hanging decorations.

“I got 32 pins and screws in my hip and my rotator cuff is pretty much gone,” said Farmer. “I didn’t know if I was going to walk again, much less be able to do all this silliness.”

But as fate (and a bit of holiday magic) would have it, just 10 months later, he was back up on that same roof again, doing what he loves.

“My mom, she’s no longer here, and she loved Christmas lights. She kind of helped me fall a certain way so I’d be okay because she still wanted to see them every year. I try to make them a little brighter so she can see,” said Farmer.