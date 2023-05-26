ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The City of Alexandria said it will kick off LGBTQ+ Pride Month with a pride fair on June 3.

The event takes place at City Hall and Market Square, located at 301 King St. It includes a drag queen story hour, spoken word followed by an improv workshop inside City Hall. Free and confidential health services and vaccines also will be available.

Visitors can collect “Pride swag,” dance and enjoy live music, make arts and crafts, learn about the LGBTQ+ inclusive community programs and more.

Mayor Justin Wilson will present the Pride Proclamation.

Pride Month is recognized annually to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and its influence, as well as to raise awareness of the issues that the community members face.