ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Alexandria Police Department arrested a man who assaulted and tried to rob another man inside an apartment building.

The incident occurred Wednesday around 2 p.m. in the Brent Place Apartments at 375 South Reynolds St.

Police got a call about a man who had been shot. But when officers arrived, they found out that the man had not been shot. He was still taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers continued to look around for the suspect and eventually found a man matching the suspect’s description at South Van Dorn St. at Courtney Avenue.

That man was arrested for assault and attempted robbery, charged and taken to the Detention Center. He also had a misdemeanor warrant from another jurisdiction.