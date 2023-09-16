ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Officers from the Alexandria Police Department arrested an escaped prisoner on Friday evening.

Dustin Bone, 38, of Oneida, Wisconsin was arrested without incident on Sept. 15. He was a wanted fugitive who’d escaped from Sanger B. Powers Correctional Center in Wisconsin on Sept. 11.

Using License Plate Reader technology, Alexandria’s Community Assistance Safety team located and arrested Bone, the driver of a stolen vehicle.

“This arrest is a great example of how we use the newest technology tools in our continued effort to keep our community safe,” said Alexandria Police Chief Don Hayes in a press release.

Bone was convicted of armed robbery and sentenced to seven years in state prison in 2016. He is currently being held in the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center in Alexandria.