ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Alexandria Police Department (APD) said the first of its officers to be issued body-worn cameras (BWCs) began wearing them Monday.

The city said in March that the rollout would begin in April. At that time, Alexandria was preparing to release its draft of the body-worn camera policy so that the public could review it and provide feedback.

The police department said that the addition of the cameras to uniforms would allow it to enhance community trust, protect the rights of community members and police officers, and give “an unbiased record of interactions” between police and the public.

“APD is excited to implement the body-worn camera program,” said Alexandria Police Chief Don Hayes in a news release. “We remain committed to building positive relationships with our community and continuously improving our policing practices to ensure the safety and well-being of all Alexandrians.”

APD said it plans to conduct a rolling deployment for the BWC program by deploying 30 cameras a month until each sworn officer is assigned a camera.

“As part of the deployment, APD will conduct comprehensive training for our officers on the proper use of body cameras, including when to activate and deactivate the cameras, as well as how to handle and store the recorded data,” said Lt. Jason North, Chief of Staff and the BWC program coordinator. “The department has also established guidelines and protocols for the handling, review, and release of body camera footage to ensure compliance with legal requirements and protection of privacy rights of individuals.”