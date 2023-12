ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Alexandria Police Department charged a man for stabbing and killing a man in November.

Police responded to the stabbing on Nov. 12 in the 2700 block of Dewitt Ave. There, they found 38-year-old Emmanuel Negatu, of Centerville, who died inside the location.

Bisrat Shaga, 35, of Alexandria, was charged with first-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Kramarik at (703) 756-6650 or via email at Matthew.Kramarik@Alexandria.gov.