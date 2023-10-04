ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that happened Wednesday afternoon and injured a 15-year-old boy.

At about 3 p.m., a Penske truck hit the teenager at the corner of Montgomery and North Patrick Streets. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After the crash, the driver of the truck drove to the rear of George Washington Middle School and nearly hit several children. The School Resource Officer drew his weapon to protect the students and to stop the driver from driving further in their direction.

The driver drove off and no other injuries occurred.

George Washington Middle School entered a “secure the building” status, meaning that the school day continues as normal inside, but no one is allowed to enter or leave the building while it remains secure.

It lasted for less than 10 minutes before normal operations resumed.

The suspected truck was found at the Eisenhower Connector unoccupied. Police are actively looking for the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call (703) 746-4444.