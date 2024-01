ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — As Tuesday’s storm moves in, Alexandria residents and businesses will now be able to pick up sandbags.

The Alexandria Transportation and Environmental Services will be distributing sandbags to residents and businesses in the area.

A limit of five sandbags can be picked up at 133 S. Quaker Lane on Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Proof of address will be required to receive the bags.