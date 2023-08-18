ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Food, food, food! It’s THE thing on the minds of a lot of people for 10 days as Alexandria Restaurant Week (plus a few days there) takes place.

More than 70 restaurants are part of the 2023 installment of the annual event which features the creations of chefs and international cuisine throughout the city, including in the Old Town, Del Ray, Carlyle, and Eisenhower neighborhoods and in Alexandria’s West End.

The menus cover pretty much anything imaginable, and the businesses participating in the event will offer prix fixe (that’s fixed-price) dinners for $25, $35, or $45 per person. The dates are Aug. 18 to Aug. 27.

To check out what restaurants are offering, you can visit the digital menu book that’s available.

For additional information, check out Alexandria Restaurant Week’s online home.