ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — On Thursday, Alexandria School Board members voted to support the district’s School Resource Officer program, requesting the city continue to fund the program less than two years after it temporarily removed officers from schools.

The vote, which passed by a margin of 8-0 with one member absent, came weeks after the Student Law Enforcement Partnership (SLEP) Advisory Group recommended maintaining the partnership.

“Removing SROs would send a message to many families and community members that ACPS does not take seriously the violence that has occurred at regular intervals in the last year,” the report read.

In 2021, the city council did not choose to fund SROs to begin the school year, but some violent incidents led to pleas from the school district to reverse course — eventually, SROs were reinstated, and have remained in schools since then.

Thursday’s vote was one with little fanfare and discussion, though one person spoke in opposition to the program prior to the vote.

“We can’t just pretend SROs and detection systems and more and more surveillance and escalation isn’t reactive,” Elizabeth Stanley said. “That idea, that ‘appearance of safety’… might soothe but it won’t help.”

Alexandria school officials were also briefed on student safety, which contained some positive news but also showed some areas in which improvement is needed.

Overall incidents within schools decreased, as did arrests at middle and high schools. However, the district acknowledged it needed a “focused effort” on reducing the number of weapons-related incidents within schools.

As part of that discussion, ACPS administrators pitched the idea of a non-evasive security screening program — similar to the one approved in Manassas City Public Schools and proposed in Prince William County Public Schools.

A pilot program would install the devices at the King Street and Minnie Howard high school campuses, as well as the middle schools in the district. The district also proposed having mobile units for larger events, including sporting events.

Before launching the pilot program, ACPS said it will open a survey on February 24, 2023, for students, staff, and families to opine.