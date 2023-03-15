ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Alexandria students, their family members and school staff have shown support for a new effort designed to try to keep students safe.

As Alexandria City Public Schools weighs whether to install weapons screening devices, a new survey from the school district showed widespread support.

This comes just more than a week after an unloaded gun was found on a student at Alexandria High School’s Minnie Howard campus.

The weapons-detecting screening device, which is also being considered by Prince William County schools and has already been installed in Manassas City, could come to Alexandria middle and high schools.

In a survey, the results of which were posted before Thursday’s school board meeting, 73% of students, 90% of family/guardians, and 93% of staff agreed the equipment should be used in at least some city schools. Among their reasons were overall safety, concerns of weapons entering schools, and easing anxiety.

“There are some students who have pretty high anxiety about school safety, and they do feel that these will make them feel safer,” said Katy Matthews, the Alexandria High School PTSA president. “The students want to feel safe in the schools and right now, they don’t. And I think that’s our society.”

Those who oppose the devices said they worry they will harm the “welcoming” feeling of school and the potential cost to the school district.

ACPS has been working to address student safety after troubling survey results about student safety.

“We are constantly exploring different opportunities for technologies that can help us do what we need to,” said John Contreras the district’s director of safety and security services at an October meeting.

The school board will discuss, and potentially vote on, this topic on Thursday. If they approve, a pilot program could begin as early as May.