ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that a sudden death incident in Alexandria from last Friday was ruled to be a gun-related homicide.

Officers with the Alexandria Police Department were called to East Reed Avenue around 2:50 p.m. on February 17 for a sudden death. They found the victim, 21-year-old Nabel Chávez.

Police said they also took an individual into custody without incident on that day. They identified that person as 19-year-old Junior Espinal Calix of Alexandria. Espinal Calix was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The Medical Examiner ruled that the death was gun-related on Tuesday, four days after the incident took place.

Anyone with any information about this homicide is asked to contact Detective Christine Escobar by calling 703-746-6819 or emailing Christine.Escobar@Alexandriava.gov, or calling the police non-emergency number, 703-746-4444.