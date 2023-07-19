ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — With artificial intelligence in the mix, things could change for the big presidential election coming up.

Some say the political campaign landscape could turn into the Wild West due to technology and AI increasingly shaping political perceptions.

John Ashford, CEO of the Hawthorn Group, said the upcoming election is going to have an “unpredictable impact.”

“This is probably the critical election for AI’s impact because there are no rules for the road,” Ashford said.

The Hawthorn Group counsels clients on the impact chatbots and a generative AI server can have on ad creation.

“You can capture someone’s voice, mimic or create a fake news ad or fake news soundbite with them saying something that they never said before,” Hawthorn Group’s chief technology officer Anthony Sowah, said.

Hawthorn Group’s research analyst, Jefferson Freeman, identifies the challenges that AI can bring.

“You could have trolls creating fake news stories with rich video and audio that could go viral and it takes a lot longer to spread true information than it does to spread false information,” Freeman said.

As for trustworthiness with voters, Ashford said a lot of false content can be “credibly and massively created” which could turn voters away.

“They could decide they can’t believe anyone or anything anymore and as a result they’re going to stay home and not go to the polls,” he said.

Ashford says AI is the biggest and single disrupter on the campaign landscape.