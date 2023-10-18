ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Ever wanted to carve a pumpkin next to a furry friend?

The Animal Welfare League of Alexandria is hosting a “Paws & Pumpkins” event for the entire family. The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at 4101 Eisenhower Ave.

Celebrate Halloween and carve your “very best Pet-O-Lantern” alongside the “best dressed adoptables” in costumes.

Each party will need to make a reservation by noon on Oct. 24. Reservations cost $25 and include a table with a pumpkin, carving tools, markers and pet-themed templates. Participants can also register for multiple parties if more spaces and pumpkins are needed.

To allow for the adoptable dogs to visit all attendees, personal pets are not welcome to attend the event.

The event will go on rain or shine.