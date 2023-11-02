ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Animal Welfare League of Alexandria said it created a program to offer “low-cost” dog behavioral and training courses.

The shelter’s “Alexandria Animal Academy” provides programs for paw parents who are looking to help their fur babies with confidence building, leash reactivity and helping with relaxation.

A certified professional dog trainer will teach the 8-week virtual courses. Dog owners can choose one or more of the educational tracks. The courses include tailored virtual coaching that are live and recorded.

The program will provide a “starter pack” filled with basic materials, lifelong access to the course materials and opportunities for dog parents to interact with other people who are facing the same issues. In addition, an option of three, free follow-up Zoom sessions with an instructor will also be included for up to six months after the completion of the coursework.

Enrollment fees start at $200 for one track. To enroll in two tracks, the cost is $300. For all three tracks, enrollment is $350. Anyone that would like to access the course materials and receive feedback or a personalized training plan, absent of live Zoom sessions, only will be charged a $100 fee. There is a limited number of need-based scholarships available.

People who have questions can register to attend a live Zoom Q&A on Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. or email behavior@alexandriaanimals.org.

The first round of courses begin Jan. 21, 2024. Registration will open on Dec. 1, 2023 and closes on Dec. 31, 2023.

For more information on the different training tracks, click here.