ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Animal Welfare League of Alexandria is hosting its annual Paws in the Park festival to celebrate the community’s love for animals and raise funds.

The free, outdoor festival will feature vendors, food and drink, adoptable animals, entertainment, a costume contest, music, silent auctions and more.

“Well-behaved pets” are welcome at the festival, and the first 1,000 attendees will receive free swag bags.

The event will be held at Oronoco Bay Park on Sunday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. rain or shine.