ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Alexandria Police announced on Wednesday that they have charged a person with second-degree murder after killing someone in an altercation.

Officers responded to a call reporting a fight in the 2500 block of North Van Dorn St. on Sept. 11 at about 11:20 p.m. They found a victim who was transported to a hospital with injuries.

That night, Ricky Dehate, 48, was charged with felonious assault.

The victim died two days later on Sept. 13 – Dehate was then charged with second-degree murder.

According to a news release, this is the sixth homicide this year in the City of Alexandria.