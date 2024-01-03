ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now)— A building in Alexandria was destroyed after a fire broke out Tuesday night.

Alexandria Fire Department and Fairfax County Fire Rescue responded to the 4000 block of Wheeler Avenue for a 3-alarm fire at a commercial building.

Firefighters spent Wednesday morning monitoring the situation and extinguishing remaining hot spots.

People who work near where the fire happened said that the most important thing was that nobody was hurt.

“For my understanding, you know, I don’t think nobody was hurt. And that’s the main thing. And, you know, that’s the most important thing of it all,” said Ricky Umana who works at a business next door. “You know, it’s unfortunate, again, that someone’s business goes up in flames sometimes, but, you know, it’s just unfortunate.”

Crews had to briefly close both directions of Wheeler Avenue as they battled the flames.