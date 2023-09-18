ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — A federal jury convicted a Chinese national residing in D.C. Thursday on charges of conspiracy, access device fraud, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft.

29-year-old Qinbin Chen obtained, trafficked, used and laundered gift cards and debit cards purchased by victims, who were mostly elderly, from across the United States.

Chen tricked the victims into buying Walmart gift cards by telling them that their social security numbers had been compromised, their bank accounts had been hacked or there was an issue with their computer software.

The victims sent the gift cards to fraudsters who then transferred them to Chen. Chen employed conspirators to use the Walmart gift cards to buy other gift cards. Chen then sold those “clean” gift cards to overseas buyers.

Chen’s bank accounts showed hundreds of thousands of dollars in incoming international wires. Evidence showed in court suggested Chen trafficked about $7 million in fraudulently obtained gift cards.

Chen faces a mandatory minimum of two years in prison and a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison when sentenced on Dec.18.

Chen is the seventh defendant convicted as part of this investigation. Co-conspirators He Li, 45; Shouming Sun, 44; Jin Hong, 40; Yuchen Zhang, 26; Mouluan Wu, 47; and Zhizhan Chen, 26, have pleaded guilty to related charges.