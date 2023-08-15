ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — After another storm and subsequent floods overwhelmed city drainage systems yesterday, the City of Alexandria is holding a workshop promoting its Flood Mitigation Grant Program.

The city offers a 50% match for property owners’ investments in protection against floodwaters, up to $5,000. Eligible purchases include storm doors, window covers, sandbags and more.

The program launched in August 2021 and has since distributed more than $500,000 in grants for approved floodproofing measures. At first, the program required grant seekers to prove that flooding threatens their property. Now, anyone is eligible — even if their property hasn’t been subject to flooding.

“You can work on your property and do these things, and we’ll come along and incentivize with some funding,” Jesse Maines, stormwater management division chief, said.

Maines said the city is trying to stay on top of protecting people and infrastructure amid intensifying storms.

“We’re just seeing more and more of those very intense storms come along and drop a lot of water in a short period of time,” he said.

He said the city completes about 8-12 “spot” projects a year, widening storm drains to accommodate for more floodwater. Those spot projects are identified through community feedback and can protect several homes or blocks. However, he said it’s tough to keep pace with changing weather.

“Even those spot projects can get overwhelmed when you get just a huge downpour,” he said.

Edward Hoegg owns a townhome in the Del Ray area. Last night, he said the floodwater came up to his driveway.

“Our entire front yard was flooded, and just outside of Northside. You couldn’t drive through it, they completely shut down the road,” he said. “This is our first year living here, but we’ve seen it twice now in the last four or five weeks.”

Hoegg said that he hasn’t planned on purchasing flood insurance, but since moving into the home, he invested in a policy.

The city is in the design phase of a 10-year, $100 million plan to mitigate the threat of flooding. Included in the plan are sewer and storm drain improvements and regrading areas of King St.

“Very complex. A lot of information needs to be gathered, crunching the stuff, coming up with potential solutions,” Maines said.

