ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Contractor employees will be joining the Alexandria Police Department (APD) to help with parking enforcement in Old Town.

APD said that starting Wednesday, Dec. 27, people from Reimagine Parking will conduct parking enforcement between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. from Monday through Friday.

The contractor employees only can give citations and will not be involved with towing, vehicle relocation or booting.

APD said that the contractors will mostly be helping along King Street.

The employees will be wearing company-issued identification and a company-branded shirt as well as reflective vests noting that they are contractors for the city.

If anyone has any questions or concerns, they should call (703) 746-4800.