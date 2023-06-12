ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The water levels in the Potomac River are being monitored after an unusually dry stretch in the DMV. Now, there’s a chance over the next few weeks that water from other reservoirs will have to help fill the river basin.

The dark, seemingly ominous rain clouds above the Potomac River on Monday could have actually been a good sign for the river that needs more water.

Most of the area has been in a drought. According to the last monthly reading from the Interstate Commission on the Potomac River Basin, the Potomac Basin was 2.4 inches below normal and roughly six-and-a-half inches in the last 12 months.

And because of the reading of a gauge at Point of Rocks, Maryland, the water levels will now be checked every day.

“It’s trying to get a handle on what’s coming down the river, and what’s going out of the river for drinking water and other purposes,” ICPRB Executive Director Michael Nardolilli.

If the levels don’t improve, Nardolilli said the next stage could be for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to release water from upstream reservoirs — the closest being Little Seneca in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Nardolilli said this is the third time daily drought monitoring has happened in the last four years, explaining usually it ends in a matter of weeks before that second stage.

But the report from ICPRB said that “the probability of releases from the backup water supply reservoirs in the Washington metropolitan area is higher than usual during the summer and fall of 2023.”

“The difference this year is that [the drought] is earlier than we normally would expect it,” he said.

As of now, people in the DMV don’t have to make any changes.

“We’re not asking anybody to conserve water right now,” Nardolilli said. “There is plenty of water but we just have to watch it and be aware.”

While most of our area gets at least some water from the Potomac River, Arlington, Falls Church, and the District get all of their water from it.