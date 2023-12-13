WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — In responding to Wednesday’s announcement that the Washington Capitals and Wizards are poised to move to Virginia, Mayor Muriel Bowser said she’s not so sure.

In fact, the mayor, along with City Council members, made a last-ditch effort to keep the team in the District, to try and keep the NHL and NBA franchises from leaving the nation’s capital.

“We’ve always known the type of possibility that they had in Virginia,” Bowser said at her news conference at the Wilson Building.

Ted Leonsis, the owner of Monumental Sports and Entertainment, announced with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and other state officials that the teams are leaving downtown D.C. to the Potomac Yard area for a new stadium and multi-purpose facility.

The mayor said she and her team had been negotiating for weeks when they heard recently that the discussions with Virginia were turning serious. Bowser said she met with Leonsis on Sunday night and made the offer to him.

That offer that was unanimously approved by City Council members included $500 million in public financing toward rehabbing Capital One Arena where the teams play as well as a lease extension that would keep the Caps and Wizards in D.C. until 2052.

Monumental officials had asked for $600 million.