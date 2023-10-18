ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Dozens of people are displaced from their homes after an apartment building at the Southern Towers complex in Alexandria flooded.

The complex, owned by CIM Group, has recently been scrutinized by lawmakers for maintenance issues and rent hikes.

Property manager Jerry Thomas said that two pipe leaks caused the flooding, attributing the damage to the age of the building.

“That happens in 50 to 60-year-old buildings, this vintage,” Thomas said. “The systems are checked and fully maintenanced all year round.”

He said crews began clearing the flooding immediately on Sunday morning.

Some of the residents displaced said that this is part of a recurring issue in the building. Loren Dipina, a mother of two, said that her apartment regularly floods when the building’s air conditioning is turned off or on.

She said management relocated her family from their flooded three-bedroom apartment to a one-bedroom unit. For Dipina, leaving subsidized housing last year and moving into the Southern Towers was a milestone for her family. Now, she said the $2,700 rent isn’t worth the trouble.

“My boy [told] me ‘We just can’t win with housing, mommy. Maybe we should have stayed in affordable housing,'” she said. “My husband and I, we work hard to give our kids the best. We work so hard to leave affordable housing to live somewhere we’re paying rent and we thought things would be different.”

She said much of her frustration over the situation stems from property management telling her to call her renter’s insurance to find a hotel.

“I didn’t do this, and neither did my insurance company,” she said.

Fadumo Muhammed, a mother of five, said the flooding is the latest stressful event for her family in a string of misfortunes.

They moved to the building after a fire damaged their last home. Recently, she said her car was stolen from the public parking lot outside the building. Now, the family of seven is in a temporary apartment as they search for a new place to live. They’re breaking their lease several months early.

“We decided we can’t live here anymore so we cut the lease short,” she said.

Sosseh Prom, National Housing Justice Director at African Communities Together, is advocating for the residents of the city. She said Alexandria officials have been incredibly supportive.

“They immediately jumped to action,” she said, explaining that Mayor Justin Wilson contacted her asking how the city could help the tenants. She said she has also been in touch with Councilmember Aliya Gaskins. “It seems like they are paying attention to this issue and they are taking it seriously.

“Until we get them back in the units we don’t know what that adjustment is. But anybody that’s been impacted and been displaced out of their unit, there will be credits given to them towards their November rent for how this works,” Thomas said.

He said the goal is to get tenants back in their units as soon as possible, estimating that it may take as long as four weeks for families to return to their homes.

“There is a validness to their wanting to be put into someplace that is dry. That is fine. We want that and we have tried our best to be able to do that. Instead of focusing on how we’re going to handle their rent later, the focus of the team was, start to get it cleaned up and get them put into units,” he said.