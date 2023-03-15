ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Alexandria Fire-EMS said one firefighter was injured while working a house fire in Old Town Wednesday afternoon.

The call about the fire came in around 12:25 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found fire on the top floor of the house. They said there was one man who was home at the time and was able to get out.

First responders said no other buildings were affected. They said windy conditions pushed the fire and smoke away from the home.

Alexandria Fire-EMS said one firefighter was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.