ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Thousands of students headed back to the classroom in Northern Virginia on Monday. In Fairfax County, seniors and staff at Thomas Edison High School had multiple reasons to be excited.

“Welcome everybody. We’re so happy to have you here,” said new Principal Mandy Burke as the bell rang to start class. Burke started her career in education at Thomas Edison High School 23 years ago. She said, “I’m excited to be back here.”

Other new teachers, such as Derrick Burroughs, are coming back to the school as well. Burroughs changed his career path and is starting his first year teaching at the school where he graduated from. He said, “I graduated in 2003, career switching back into the school setting and I can’t wait to just be part of inspiring the next generation.”

Principal Burke joins the school as students and staff celebrate awards that were just granted to the school. These include the Virginia Naturally Year 1 award and the National District Principals Cup. “For me, it’s exciting because Edison is a great school, and we’re being recognized for what we do here. I couldn’t be more proud of those accomplishments.”

The two awards are for academics and athletics, respectively. Additionally, Thomas Edison High School is now recognized as a purple star school. The school is also the only one in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer students the opportunity to be part of the Global STEM Challenges Program.

The lead teacher for the Global STEM Challenges Program, Chris Kniesly, said he is excited to continue working with the students on their innovative ideas that can impact the environment. He said, “Rather than telling them, ‘These are the kinds of things you can do someday,’ we empower our students to make changes as they are now, as a youth.”

This program is only one reason students are excited to be back in the classroom. For the seniors, it is the first year of a true high school experience. Amelia Disy explained, “Freshman year was like, a full COVID-19 year, so this year feels the most real out of the four years of high school.”

Teachers agreed with Disy. Kim Karayannis has been teaching at Thomas Edison High for 23 years. She said, “It did take a long time to get back in the swing of things, and I do sometimes feel like this is our chance at a fresh year that we can do the way we want to.”

Not only a fresh year in the classroom but a year filled with uninterrupted traditions and making memories with their friends. Disy said, “I’m excited that we’re doing all the festivities. We didn’t do this the last couple of years, and I just think it’s fun.” Caroline Wells, another senior, added, “I’m just really excited to spend it with my classmates.” Student Body President Avery Boyd added, “I’m really excited for my senior year. I can’t wait to participate in all of the traditions.”

Seniors are looking forward to their Senior Sunrise tradition on August 22.