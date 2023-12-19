ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Less than a week after Alexandria and Virginia leaders unveiled a plan to transform part of the Potomac Yard neighborhood into an entertainment district — with a new arena for the NBA’s Wizards and NHL’s Capitals at the center — some people are raising concerns over flooding.

The neighborhood, located near the Potomac River and George Washington Memorial Parkway, is one of several in the coastal city that is a flood risk, according to an analysis by Climate Central.

The nonprofit organization, which provides analysis on climate change, indicates that some areas surrounding the proposed arena including roads and even the new Metro station could be below the annual flood level within decades.

Former Vice Mayor Andrew Macdonald, who served on the city council from 2003-2007, spoke with DC News Now about why he opposes the project.

“We have a great deal of concern about the actual construction of an arena in an area that may flood more and more down the road,” he said.

Macdonald added that he felt the same way about the new Metro station, which was opened earlier this year.

DC News Now has previously reported that Mayor Justin Wilson said transportation is the “biggest unknown” of the project. He, and WMATA GM Randy Clarke, have indicated more work may need to be done on the Metro station, which worries Macdonald.

“It may…encroach upon the wetlands and the Parkway even more,” he said.

At a Zoom town hall with the Del Ray Citizens Association last week, Wilson was asked about flooding concerns.

“We would obviously fully ensure that the infrastructure is able to meet the use here,” he said.

Before the two teams move and the ground can be broken, the plan would have to be approved by the entire General Assembly and the Alexandria City Council.