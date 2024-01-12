ALEXANDRIA (DC News Now) — Online court records for Alexandria General District Court show that former Washington Wizards guard Ryan Antony Rollins faces a number of charges related to theft.

Rollins was waived by the team Monday, according to the NBA.

The Athletic reported that Rollins is accused of shoplifting from Target seven times. The online court system shows that the thefts were to have taken place from September through November 2023.

DC News Now reached out to Monumental Sports, owner of the Washington Wizards for comment about the situation. It provided the following statement from Monumental Basketball President Michael Winger:

We just recently learned of the charges against Ryan. We cannot comment on that matter, or the basis for our roster decisions. We do take our role very seriously as citizens of the DMV, representatives of our fans, and a team our community can be proud of. These are expectations, not aspirations. We’re eager to move forward with our team as constituted and pursue excellence on and off the court. Michael Winger, President, Monumental Basketball

According to Virginia’s online court system, Rollins is scheduled to have a court hearing in Februrary.