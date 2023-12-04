ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Four people were arrested for a robbery and assault that happened on Nov. 13 in Alexandria.

At about 8:45 a.m., officers responded to a call about juveniles fighting in a McDonald’s at 3646 King Street. They found a juvenile who had been robbed and assaulted outside the McDonald’s – they were taken to the hospital.

Two juveniles were charged with assault, while the two other juveniles were charged with robbery and assault.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Michael Whelan at (703) 746-6228 or by email at Michael.Whelan@alexandriava.gov.