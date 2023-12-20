ALEXANDRIA Va. (DC News Now) — One week after making a groundbreaking announcement about plans to relocate the Washington Capitals and Wizards from Chinatown to Alexandria, lawmakers remain tight-lipped about the deal’s financial structure.

The teams are owned by Monumental Sports and Entertainment (MSE), founded by majority owner Ted Leonsis.

Craig Esherick, chair of the Sport Management Department at George Mason University, said that despite the hurdles that lie ahead for the project, he believes the Monumental Sports and Entertainment relocation will materialize.

“My guess is that it’s going to happen because they wouldn’t have gone to the lengths that they went to with the press conference and the details that we do know. This was something that a lot of people in the state of Virginia agree on and want to happen,” he said.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson said that the deal requires no upfront investment from taxpayers. A yet-to-be-formed stadium authority would issue bonds for the complex. No additional information has been provided about the structure of the financial agreement. Esherick believes Monumental will invest a substantial amount.

“They are going to throw in a lot of money, but more money is going to probably be needed from the state, from the taxpayer, from the city of Alexandria to make this deal work. But the great thing about this deal is you’re talking about a huge amount of tax revenue moving from Gallery Place, from 82 home games, 41 for the Caps, 41 for the Wizards, all the restaurants that are being used, all that tax money, all the players maybe moving and maybe living in closer to where their teams are,” Esherick said.

Approval from both the NHL and NBA will be required for MSE to take on debt. Esherick said the teams are likely well-poised to borrow. He pointed to Monumental’s seemingly growing coffers, noting that Monumental announced an investment from the Qatar sovereign wealth fund over the summer, while the values of both the Capitals and the Wizards continue to rise.

MSE is also poised to see soaring profits from Monumental Sports Network and sports betting. Still, he said that sports franchises financing and building their arenas are a thing of the past and that down the line, the City of Alexandria will bear some financial burden from the development.

“I think there will be a burden that that that the City of Alexandria is going to have to take on and the state is going to have to take on probably in terms of bonds,” he said.

For the deal to move forward, the Virginia General Assembly must approve the creation of a stadium authority, a bill for which is expected to be pre-filed in the coming weeks, before lawmakers return to Richmond.

An offer from DC Mayor Muriel Bower remains on the table, aimed at keeping the teams in DC by offering $500 million to modernize Capital One Center. Leonsis had previously sought $600 million.