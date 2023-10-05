ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The mother of a teenage boy in Alexandria said her son is recovering after he was hit by a driver near Montgomery and N. Patrick Streets Wednesday.

In a FaceTime interview Thursday afternoon, Samantha Scott explained what happened to her 15-year-old son Javone a day earlier.

Scott explained her son ran into some friends on his way to the store and went to say hello, when a box truck came up behind them on the sidewalk.

His friends started running to get out of the way, but Javone was hit by the driver.

“He said all he felt was his body go in the air, he doesn’t remember anything, he just got up and ran to the nearest adult,” said Scott. “He’s a little sore, he has a lot of bruises on him that I don’t like at all.”

Scott said that’s when the driver took off and she got a phone call from Javone telling her what had happened, and that he needed her to come help him.

Javone told her that driver drove back by the scene of the crash twice. The first time, she says he drove past, appearing to be looking for Javone. The second time he came back, she says he saw the fire and EMS crews there to help and took off.

After he hit Javone, the Alexandria Police Department said the same driver drove the box truck about a half mile away from the first crash, over towards George Washington Middle School where he almost hit several more children.

Alexandria City Public Schools says the school resource officer on duty at the school pulled out his gun and pointed it toward the driver, trying to get him away from students.

The officer did not fire his weapon.

“I just wish he would consider if this were his kid getting hit,” said Scott when asked what she would say to the man who hit her son. “Let these kids live.”

Police have not released any photos or videos of the truck or the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with officers by calling their non-emergency number at (703) 746-4444.