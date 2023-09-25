Melanie Kay-Wyatt said her new role "carries a heavy crown" of expectations that she will meet

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — History was made after Melanie Kay-Wyatt was named the first Black superintendent of Alexandria City Schools.

She was named in July and is the first African American to oversee a diverse district with nearly 16,000 students from 119 different countries with 124 languages.

With her new year job comes lofty expectations, especially from people of color who look up to her, she said.

“Being the first Black woman, permanent superintendent carries a heavy crown with it,” the Prince George’s County native said. “The work that I do is important in the role anyway as superintendent but being the first Black woman means a lot more to students of color who are looking up to me in this role.”

The new superintendent started out as a special education teacher and eventually had stints as a vice principal, principal and in human resources before rising to her current role. She was appointed as interim leader in September 2022.

Kay-Wyatt said that when she goes into into the community “and I run into women of color,” they readily tell her that they can’t believe she’s the first Black superintendent “sitting in this seat.”

She said the pressure is immense.

“It just feels like you have all of this in front of you and that people are counting on you to truly make an impact in this community,” Kay-Wyatt said.

The job doesn’t come without some educational challenges facing the school system. Among them is having to deal with teacher retention, learning loss due to the pandemic and an increasing student absenteeism rate that was up by 16.5%, she said.

“We need our kids, our students in school every day on time, [and] all day for them to really experience school the way it should be,” she said. “So that’s a huge focus for us.”

Kay-Wyatt said she wants the district’s students to be more connected to their schools given that so many were at home learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So my first primary goal is to change the culture of the school community and really get everyone engaged and want to experience school of what school should look like,” she said. “You want everyone to come into schools and feel welcome.”

When asked why she would want this job given the short shelf life of superintendents across the country, Kay-Wyatt countered and said, “why wouldn’t I want it?”

“Everyone asks me that question,” she said. “I’ve been an educator. This is my 27th year now. So I want the job to make sure that I can have a change.”

Kay-Wyatt said she promises to be visible to all students in her district.

“Superintendents are instructional leaders. You should be in classrooms,” she said. “You should embed yourself each and every day in every opportunity that you get.”