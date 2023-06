The inmate appeared to have a medical emergency of some kind. Despite efforts to save him, he died there in the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Alexandria Sheriff’s Office and the Alexandria Police Department said they were investigating the death of an inmate at the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center.

Police said that at about 4 p.m. on Sunday, the inmate, Glenn W. Eubanks III, 33, of Alexandria collapsed in the dayroom of a housing unit after experiencing some kind of a medical emergency.

Despite efforts to help him, Eubanks, who had been in custody since April 13, died there.