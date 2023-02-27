ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man after he stole a DASH bus, driving it while he was drunk.

The Alexandria Police Department said officers were at the intersection of Quaker Road and Duke Street around 9:55 p.m. on Feb. 23 after they received word of a carjacking taking place. When police got there, they found the vehicle they said was stolen, a DASH bus, stopped after it was involved in a wreck with another vehicle.

Police said the person accused of stealing the bus, Lorenzo Johnson, 33, of Alexandria was there and that they took him into custody. No one was hurt in the incident.

The Alexandria Transit Company (DASH) said that the driver of the bus was on break at the time. It was out of service, and no one was on board.

“One of our DASH employees was the victim of the theft of a DASH bus while on an authorized

break, the vehicle was out of service and had no passengers on board. Our driver acted swiftly

to notify authorities and was able to overpower the perpetrator safely stopping the vehicle

after a minor collision without any injuries or further property damages. We are grateful and

proud of his heroic actions ensuring there were no injuries as a result of this crime.” said Josh

Baker, General Manager and CEO of the Alexandria Transit Company. “We are conducting an

internal investigation to ensure no such incident may occur in the future and intend to pursue

charges against the perpetrator of this crime.” “We cannot comment further on this matter due

to the pending charges, however I want to assure our riders and the Citizens of Alexandria that

DASH maintains safety as our top priority and will immediately implement any

recommendations resulting from our investigation that may help to ensure such an act cannot

be committed in the future.”

The charges against Johnson include: