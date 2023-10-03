ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Alexandria Police Department (APD) said police arrested someone in connection to an abduction incident that took place in September.

Officers said they were in 400 block of S. Washington St. around around 11:10 a.m. on Sept. 1 after someone said a man tried to abduct her to have sex with her.

As a result of APD’s investigation, Xavier Cooper, 34, of Alexandria faces the charge of abduction with intent to defile.

Officers arrested Cooper on Friday, Sept. 29 and took him to the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center. As of Tuesday, Oct. 3, he was being held without bond.