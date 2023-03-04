ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were looking for the person or people responsible for killing a man on South Reynolds Street late Friday night.

The Alexandria Police Department said officers were in the 200 block of S. Reynolds St. around 11:35 p.m. after they received word of a shooting. When police got there, they found a man who’d been hit by gunfire in the upper part of his body. Officers provided first aid until medics arrived. The man who was shot died at the hospital.

Police said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner would do an autopsy to identify the man who died and make the final determination on the cause and manner of death.

The Alexandra Police Department asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Det. Michael Whelan by at (703) 746-6228, by email (Michael.Whelan@alexandriava.gov), or at APD’s non-emergency number: (703) 746-4444.