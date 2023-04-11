ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — A ‘heavy rail work vehicle’ derailed outside of the Potomac Yard Metro station in Alexandria, Virginia on Tuesday morning.

For about three hours, trains were single tracking between the Braddock Rd and National Airport stops, meaning a longer morning commute than usual for riders. Trains between the two stations at one point were running every 18 minutes.

Just before 8 a.m., the derailed truck was removed from the area. Shortly after, trains started operating at normal speeds.

DEVELOPING—



Looks like a construction vehicle derailed outside the Potomac Yard Metro station.



This does NOT involve a passenger train, but service is limited because, as you can see here, trains have to SLOWLY single track around the scene. @DCNewsNow https://t.co/3zLANP8DeJ pic.twitter.com/aMobLY8DpG — Joseph Olmo (@ReporterJoseph) April 11, 2023

The derailment did not involve a Metro passenger train.

Metro officials say the construction vehicle is able to operate on both roads and tracks. It was being used to move equipment for a rehabilitation project currently underway on the Yellow Line.

A Metro construction vehicle derailed on the Blue Line outside of the Potomac Yard Station on Tuesday Morning. (Courtesy: WMATA)

The Potomac Yard Station is still under construction, and isn’t expected to open to the public until May 2023. It’s located in between the Reagan National Washington National Airport and Braddock Rd stations in Alexandria. Trains have passed through the station for several months now, but do not stop.