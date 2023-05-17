The opening on May 19, 2023 gives riders another place to access Metrorail's Blue and Yellow lines.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Opening days normally generate a lot of anticipation and excitement, and for a lot of Metro riders, this should be a pretty big one.

Friday, May 19, people will begin to use the Potomac Yard Station, located between Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Braddock Road stations, and serving Metro’s Blue and Yellow lines.

The location in Alexandria is considered the fastest growing area of the city.

Work to tie-in the station and new tracks with the rest of the Metrorail system ended in November 2022. Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) said the station provides walkable access to transportation systems for people in Alexandria’s northeast area and that it should generate billions of dollars in private sector investment over the long term and eventually support 26,000 new jobs and 13,000 new residents.

The Potomac Yard Station is the 98th one in the Metrorail system.