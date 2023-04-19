ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Metro’s General Manager and CEO announced on Wednesday that the highly-anticipated Potomac Yard Metro Station will open on May 19.

The $370-million station, which sits in between the Ronald Reagan National Airport and Braddock Road stop, will mark the transit system’s 98th pin on the Metrorail map.

In recent months, crews have been checking off an extensive completion list, which has included connecting a new track to the station, approval from the fire marshal, and a certificate of occupancy from the City of Alexandria.

Potomac Yard Station sits alongside a growing neighborhood with a mix of retail, residential, and commercial development.

The stop is on Metro’s Blue and Yellow lines.