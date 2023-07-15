ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — A community is coming together to be a helping hand and find answers to issues like crime and violence involving our youth across the DMV.

The non-profit Catch Them Young Inc. focuses on being an advocate for the youth by being a bridge between them and the world.

With more and more crimes being committed by teens, the non-profit will focus on drug use, crime, and mental health during a community meeting on Sunday.

“We need everyone who literally has some type of influence on our youth to come together to hear and listen and understand what the gaps are. Come together and talk it out in order to develop a plan to move forward in a positive way with our youth and in a way that our youth can understand,” said Danielle Surrey, Board Member for Catch Them Young Inc.

Their goal is to sit down with the community to develop answers, discuss resources and listen to youth to find a way to push teens in a more positive direction.

The meeting will start at 2 p.m. on July 16th at the Charles Houston Recreation Center in Alexandria, Virginia.

