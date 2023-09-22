ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — When the rain comes in, the sandbags come out in Old Town Alexandria.

Valerie Ianieri, owner of The Old Town Shop on Union Street, said that it’s “unpredictable.”

“We don’t know if we’re going to get four feet of water or four inches of water so you’re just always prepared,” Ianieri said.

It’s no different ahead of Tropical Storm Ophelia.

“The city has been very generous and all the local businesses have picked up sandbags so we used those but it’s never enough,” Ianieri said. “Tonight, we’re actually going to take product of the floor.”

Across the street at Happy Place, store employee Anneliese Fowler said it doesn’t take much to disrupt the area.

“When heavy rain comes through in this area in general, you see a lot of flooding, where it’s knee high almost, if not higher, in just a couple hours of rain,” Folwer said. “If it’s all day, you’re going to see a lot of flooding in this area.”

Fowler does not work Saturday and she plans to avoid the area.

“It’s hard for cars to get through because it’s so bad, it floods,” she explained.

But, for business owners like Ianieri, it’ll be just another day at the office.

“It truly is the price of doing business in Old Town,” she said. “Everyone has bought boots up to their knees, you’re just used to it. So, it’s a way of doing business.”