ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Grab your friends and family and prepare your stomachs, because over 70 restaurants will be participating in Alexandria Restaurant Week 2024.

The fun will start on Jan. 19 and go until Jan. 28, 2024.

The 10-day long experience will offer guests a $30, $40 or $50 in-person dinner option where eateries will have special crafted menus throughout the Alexandria area.

Restaurants all over Del Ray, Old Town, Eisenhower and more will be participating.

Click here to check out all the restaurants participating in the bi-annual event.