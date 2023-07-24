ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were on the scene of a deadly shooting in the northern part of the city Monday afternoon.

The Alexandria Police Department (APD) tweeted about the incident in the 800 block of W. Glebe Rd. at 12:15 p.m. That’s near Florence and Milan drives. The tweet said medics took the person who was hit by gunfire to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A follow-up tweet at 1:18 p.m. said that the person hit by gunfire died. The tweet added that APD was expanding the perimeter of the scene, closing traffic on West Glebe Road in both directions.

Eboni Fleming, a spokeswoman for Alexandria, said that the call about the shooting was received shortly before 11:30 a.m. Police found a 29-year-old man shot inside a home. He died at the hospital.

Fleming said that APD did not think there was a threat to the public. She asked anyone who has home security footage that could help the investigation to share it with police.

Fleming added that APD expected road closures to be in place until the evening.