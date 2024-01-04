ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Alexandria Fire Department (AFD) is investigating what caused the 3-alarm fire that happened on Jan. 2.

Over 100 firefighters responded to commercial strip warehouse which was located at 4407 Wheeler Ave. around 9:20 p.m. It left one firefighter with minor injuries.

The structure collapsed and the city’s structural engineers determined that the building was unsafe for entry. Special equipment, building engineers and drone technology were used to ensure the safety of investigators and to look through the collapsed portions of the structure.