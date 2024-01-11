ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Police in Alexandria said they arrested a juvenile after a stolen vehicle crashed into a police cruiser, injuring officers.

The Alexandria Police Department (APD) said officers were at N Quaker Ln. and Preston Rd. where they were assisting Arlington County police in pursuing a carjacked vehicle.

Police said the juvenile crashed in a cruiser causing minor injuries to an officer.

The officer was taken to hospital for their injuries. Police said they took the juvenile into custody unharmed.