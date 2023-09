ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Alexandria Police Department (APD) arrested a man for a deadly shooting that happened in July.

APD arrested Rae’Qwan McClinnahan, 26, for shooting and killing Eric Holmes, Jr., 29, on July 24. The incident occurred in the 800 block of W. Glebe Rd. Holmes was shot inside a home and died after he was taken to a nearby hospital.

McClinnahan was charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a murder. He is being held without bond.