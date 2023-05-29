ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Alexandria Police Department said a man was charged in connection to two bank robberies that happened in March and April.

Police said Jaquan Royal, 27, from Prince George’s County, was charged with two separate bank robberies that took place on March 23 on the 3500 block of Mount Vernon Ave. and on April 3, on the 400 block of John Carlyle St.

Officials said no injuries were reported in either incident. Royal is being held at an adult detention center.

Police said the incident is still an active investigation. They are encouraging anyone with information to reach out to this number (703) 746-6699 or email: john.brattelli@alexandriava.gov.